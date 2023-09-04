Swiss National Bank Sells 11,200 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

