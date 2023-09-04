Swiss National Bank Sells 12,700 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Bread Financial worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,333,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.
Bread Financial stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.37%.
In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
