Swiss National Bank Sells 12,800 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,242,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 507,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $7,322,888.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,870,681.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,931 shares of company stock worth $24,451,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANF

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.