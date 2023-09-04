Swiss National Bank Sells 14,200 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Q2 worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 135.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $42.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,043,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,043,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,938 shares of company stock worth $2,152,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

