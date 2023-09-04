Swiss National Bank Sells 15,300 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of PGT Innovations worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $12,806,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 121,996 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $71,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,321,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.47%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

