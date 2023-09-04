Swiss National Bank Sells 16,600 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Marten Transport worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

