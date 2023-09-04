Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of VRTS opened at $210.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average of $194.38. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

