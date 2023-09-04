Swiss National Bank Sells 25,200 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Gates Industrial worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $936.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,910.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.