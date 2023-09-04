Swiss National Bank Sells 31,600 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Veradigm worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veradigm by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Veradigm by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Shares of MDRX opened at $13.52 on Monday. Veradigm Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

