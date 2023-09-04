Swiss National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of NV5 Global worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,043,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $6,962,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $3,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,840 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $103.07 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $154.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.67.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $222.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

