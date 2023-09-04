Swiss National Bank Sells 3,800 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Nelnet worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In related news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NNI stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a current ratio of 51.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

