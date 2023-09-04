Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Weis Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,676,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Weis Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WMK stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.