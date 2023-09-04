Swiss National Bank Sells 4,300 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Middlesex Water worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,339,000 after purchasing an additional 137,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,016,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $73.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Middlesex Water

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.