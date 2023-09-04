Swiss National Bank Sells 8,900 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of St. Joe worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in St. Joe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE:JOE opened at $61.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.29. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $65.99.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,889,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,745,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,461,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,889,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,745,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,461,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,595.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,100 shares of company stock worth $47,974,535. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

