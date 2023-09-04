Swiss National Bank Sells 9,400 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

