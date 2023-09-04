Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Griffon worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,148.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.59. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

