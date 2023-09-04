Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Ultra Clean worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

