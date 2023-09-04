TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in TELUS by 15.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in TELUS by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in TELUS by 123.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 703,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

TELUS Price Performance

TU opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 172.58%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

