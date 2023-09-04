Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $70,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Textron by 9.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

TXT stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

