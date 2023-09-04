The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO Sells $73,410.00 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Middleby Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $146.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.80. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $162.02.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MIDD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Middleby by 67.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth $202,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,401,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.