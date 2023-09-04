Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,428 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 987.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

WSFS stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.