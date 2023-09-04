Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 197.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.07% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,038,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.76. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. Analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

