Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1,060.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $79.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.87. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,820 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

