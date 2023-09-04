TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of TPG worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 400.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). TPG had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $603.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,257.14%.

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.