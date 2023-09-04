TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,037.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 1,777,039 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 460,019 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE TAC opened at $9.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.02. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. TransAlta’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

