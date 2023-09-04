Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Trustmark worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Trustmark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Trustmark Stock Up 2.9 %

Trustmark stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Trustmark’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

