UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock Holdings Cut by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,118 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 249,004 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in UiPath by 142.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 517.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,446,761.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635 in the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

PATH opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

