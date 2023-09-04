UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of UniFirst worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 29.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $179.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.83. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.35.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

UniFirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

