United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Sells $330,747.00 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company's revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

