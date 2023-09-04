United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Sells $330,747.00 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

