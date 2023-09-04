US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Asana were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Asana by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Asana by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,676,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $100,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,752,809.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $100,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,707,500 shares of company stock worth $36,680,150 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

