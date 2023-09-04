US Bancorp DE Invests $26,000 in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

