Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Tilray Trading Up 1.0 %

TLRY opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

