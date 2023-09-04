Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,203 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,250,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,721,000 after buying an additional 3,208,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,194,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,411,000 after buying an additional 484,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $7.06 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.