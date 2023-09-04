Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UWM by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in UWM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UWM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UWM by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWM Price Performance

UWMC stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.45 million, a P/E ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 1.51.

UWM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

