Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.80 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

