Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after purchasing an additional 597,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,814,000 after acquiring an additional 442,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 311,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

BDN opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

