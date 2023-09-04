Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $64,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CX. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.87.

CEMEX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.