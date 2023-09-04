Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,242,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after acquiring an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,273,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -81.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

