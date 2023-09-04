Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $45,000 Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Olaplex

(Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.