Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $59,000 Position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.06.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

