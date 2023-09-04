Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MBC stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

