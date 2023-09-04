Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $131,000 in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $21.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

