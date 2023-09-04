Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $60,000 in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FINV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 2.0 %

FINV stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

FinVolution Group Profile

(Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.