Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,067,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,632,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 315,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Uniti Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 233,756 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Price Performance

UNIT opened at $5.59 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

