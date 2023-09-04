Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,830,357 shares of company stock worth $137,653,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

