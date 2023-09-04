Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases New Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.