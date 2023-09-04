Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. William Blair lowered Mesoblast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mesoblast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Mesoblast stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Mesoblast Limited has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $242.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.33.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

