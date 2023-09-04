Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases New Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 138.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other SLM news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.64 on Monday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

