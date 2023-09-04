Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 11,930 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.57. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -248.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CIM

Chimera Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.