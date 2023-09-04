Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 4,111 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OWL opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

